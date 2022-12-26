'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, I had seen...': Man who did post-mortem makes EXPLOSIVE REVELATION

Two-year after Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment, a Cooper Hospital employee - who was a part of the team that conducted the post-mortem in the high-profile case - claimed that the actor did not commit suicide but was murdered.

In an interview with TV9 Roopkumar Shah said, "When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for Postmortem. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt that one of the five bodies was of Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well."

He said that as instructed by the higher authorities, the team was only allowed to click pictures of his body.

On June 14 2020, the actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra pointing that he had committed sucide. His family objected that he was murdered. However, even after all this time his death remains an unsolved mystery.

FAISSAL KHAN (Aamir Khan's brother) ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S DEATH

Faissal Khan, actor Aamir Khan's brother who acted in movie Mela, had earlier made a similar claim too. Faissal told Times Now Navbharat, “I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

SSR's shocking death left behind his grieving family, friends and an ocean of fan following who are still seeking justice for his untimely demise. Many conjectures and conspiracy theories floated on the internet regarding his tragic end.



SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH CASE

Sushant's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Sushant was dating Rhea at the time of his death. The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise. In 2020, the NCB had arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Sushant. The NCB arrested Sushant's live-in partner and girlfriend Rhea and his brother Showik in connection with the case, along with several other people in September last year.

