Sushma Swaraj, a woman of many firsts who redefined Indian politics

New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj's death on Tuesday night left a massive void in Indian politics and politicians cutting across party lines joined fellow countrymen in expressing their deep anguish.

Swaraj was widely loved and much respected for her devotion to duty, oratory skills and her quick wit. As External Affairs Minister between 2014 and 2019, she took to Twitter to help Indians in need abroad. The 67-year-old was also an inspiration to scores of people because of a number of firsts to her credit.

* Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister at age 25 in 1977. She held the education portfolio in Haryana.

* She was the first-ever woman CM of Delhi.

* She was the first-ever woman spokesperson in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

* She was the first-ever woman spokesperson of any political party in India.

* She was the first-ever woman Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

* She was the first woman to be given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award.

* She was the first-ever full-time woman External Affairs Minister of the country.

Swaraj's death has left an entire country in shock. Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence till noon on Wednesday before being taken to the BJP headquarters. At 3 pm, the mortal remains will be taken to Lodhi Road crematorium for the final rites. Full state honours would be accorded.