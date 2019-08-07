close

Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj dead: Outpouring of grief as country mourns loss

Sushma Swaraj was much loved by the people of the country and widely respected in the political fraternity.

Sushma Swaraj, veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister, died in the national capital on Tuesday. She was 67.

Swaraj's death has come as a massive shock for the entire country with a massive outpouring of grief. While people at large expressed their deep anguish, politicians cutting across party lines offered their condolences and remembered their colleague who was much respected by all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that Swaraj's death is a personal loss to him. He also praised her dedication, hardwork, her oratory skills and said a glorious chapter in Indian politics has now come to an end. "Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he wrote.
 

 

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Swaraj's death is a massive loss for the BJP as well as for Indian politics.

 

 

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his anguish on Twitter.

 

 

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra said that he could not believe that Swaraj was no more.

 

 

Congress' official Twitter account also posted a message of condolence. "We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," read the message.
 

 

Rahul Gandhi tweeted soon after as well and praised Swaraj for her affable nature. "I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he wrote.

 

 

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked to hear of Swaraj's death.

 

 

Many other political leaders joined people from all walks of life to mourn the loss of a firebrand politician who was known also for her quick wit and dedication towards duty.

