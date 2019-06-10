Sushma Swaraj rejects reports of appointment as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday rejected reports that she has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Sushma Swaraj posted a tweet saying that the news about her appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true. "The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true," she tweeted.

The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 10 June 2019

The former External Affairs Minister also tweeted that she called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on demitting office as the minister and this prompted the twitterati to appoint her as the new Andhra Pradesh Governor. "I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh," Sushma tweeted.

I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 10 June 2019

The senior BJP leader posted the tweets minutes after Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted congratulating her on the "appointment" as new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Harsh Vardhan, however, later deleted the tweet from his timeline.

Sushma started her political career in 1970s with ABVP and she has been elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. She did not contest in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.