close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj rejects reports of appointment as Andhra Pradesh Governor

The senior BJP leader posted the tweets minutes after Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted congratulating her on the "appointment" as new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Sushma Swaraj rejects reports of appointment as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday rejected reports that she has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Sushma Swaraj posted a tweet saying that the news about her appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true. "The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true," she tweeted.

The former External Affairs Minister also tweeted that she called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on demitting office as the minister and this prompted the twitterati to appoint her as the new Andhra Pradesh Governor. "I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs.  This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh," Sushma tweeted.

The senior BJP leader posted the tweets minutes after Union minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted congratulating her on the "appointment" as new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Harsh Vardhan, however, later deleted the tweet from his timeline.

Sushma started her political career in 1970s with ABVP and she has been elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. She did not contest in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

 

Tags:
Sushma SwarajAndhra Pradesh GovernorBJP
Next
Story

Government to buy National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II from US to bolster aerial shield for big cities

Must Watch

PT20M32S

DNA: Detailed analysis of Kathua rape-murder case