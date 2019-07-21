close

Sushma Swaraj

Known for her tongue-in-cheek and hilarious responses, former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj yet again impressed her numerous followers by giving a befitting response to a Twitter user.

Sushma Swaraj trolls man who said she will be remembered like Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi: Known for her tongue-in-cheek and hilarious responses, former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj yet again impressed her numerous followers by giving a befitting response to a Twitter user.

Swaraj replied to a troll who said," You will also be deeply remembered one day like Sheila Dikshit ji, Amma (Mother)."
 

In response, Sushma 'thanked' the troll in anticipation for the "kind thought."

"Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought," the firebrand BJP leader tweeted.
 

After Swaraj's tweet, Twitterati applauded the veteran leader for her epic response. 

A user wrote, "Madam, you are the best with words - comebacks included! SALUTE!", while another user commented, "Ma'am you rock and I pray that you continue to rock."
 

Several users also took a dig at the troll and wished Sushma a long and healthy life. 

A tweet read," No mam, we wish you a long and healthy life. You are a pride of India." Another tweet read," May God bless you with health, prosperity and long life.....And I want to see u as president of my country."
 

On several occasions in past, the BJP leader has charmed her Twitter followers with witty one-liners and her great sense of humour.

She once told a user, who had tagged her in a tweet relating to a refrigerator issue, that she cannot help him as she was "busy with human beings in distress".

Sushma Swaraj has been a prominent member of PM Narendra Modi's previous government. However, she did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election citing health issues. 
 

 

 

 

Tags:
Sushma SwarajTwittertwitter TrollTwitterati
