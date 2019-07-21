Sushma Swaraj trolls man who said she will be remembered like Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi: Known for her tongue-in-cheek and hilarious responses, former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj yet again impressed her numerous followers by giving a befitting response to a Twitter user.

Swaraj replied to a troll who said," You will also be deeply remembered one day like Sheila Dikshit ji, Amma (Mother)."



Aap ki bhi boht yaad ayegi ek din #SheilaDixit Ji ki tarah AmmA :( - Irfan A Khan (@KhanAIrfan_) July 21, 2019

In response, Sushma 'thanked' the troll in anticipation for the "kind thought."

"Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought," the firebrand BJP leader tweeted.



Is bhawana ke liye apko mera agrim dhanyawad. I thank you in anticipation for this kind thought. https://t.co/pbuW6R6gcE - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 21, 2019

After Swaraj's tweet, Twitterati applauded the veteran leader for her epic response.

A user wrote, "Madam, you are the best with words - comebacks included! SALUTE!", while another user commented, "Ma'am you rock and I pray that you continue to rock."



Madam, you are the best with words - comebacks included! SALUTE! - Ritu Kapoor (@ritsritu) July 21, 2019

Ma'am you rock and I pray that you continue to rock. _ - Pre_ Verde _ (@PresidentVerde) July 21, 2019

Several users also took a dig at the troll and wished Sushma a long and healthy life.

A tweet read," No mam, we wish you a long and healthy life. You are a pride of India." Another tweet read," May God bless you with health, prosperity and long life.....And I want to see u as president of my country."



No mam, we wish you a long and healthy life. You are a pride of India. - Sangram Satpathy (@SangramSatpath3) July 21, 2019

May God bless you with health, prosperity and long life..... And I want to see u as president of my country - Fazilahmed (@Fazilah48001796) July 21, 2019

On several occasions in past, the BJP leader has charmed her Twitter followers with witty one-liners and her great sense of humour.

She once told a user, who had tagged her in a tweet relating to a refrigerator issue, that she cannot help him as she was "busy with human beings in distress".

Sushma Swaraj has been a prominent member of PM Narendra Modi's previous government. However, she did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election citing health issues.

