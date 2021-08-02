Suspected drones spotted at 4 locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

New Delhi: Security forces on Monday (August 2) spotted four drones in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The objects were noticed in the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday.

Police sources said the four flying objects were spotted in the Baniyari, Ghagwal, Nad and Ramgadh areas of Samba district. According to reports, the drones were spotted hovering over military establishments in these areas. "Police personnel did not fire at these as they were out of range, but the army was immediately alerted", sources said.

After confirmation from police about spotting these objects, security forces have been put on high alert in and around the area.

Meanwhile, top security and administration officials on Monday reviewed the security situation in the Jammu region at a high-level meeting in Jammu, officials said. The security and intelligence review meeting was chaired by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 16 Corps Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar and was attended by senior civil, police, paramilitary, army and intelligence officers at the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota, a defence spokesman said.

The meeting is significant in the wake of the increasing use of drones by Pakistan to ferry weapons and explosives along the Line of Control and carry out attacks on security establishments in the region.

Lt Gen Kumar appreciated the coordination between the army, security forces and civil administration to maintain peace in the region.

