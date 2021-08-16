हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu

Suspected drones spotted in 3 different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

The development comes amid a CRPF jawan being injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday. The terrorists hurled the grenade targeting a CRPF party at the Government Middle School Langate in the north Kashmir district around 9.40 pm, officials told PTI. 

Suspected drones spotted in 3 different locations in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Samba

New Delhi: Security forces on Monday (August 16) once again spotted suspected drones in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to reports, the drones were spotted in three different locations of Samba, i.e. Vijaypur, Ramgarh and Garhwal regions. 

Following an alert, the security forces launched a search operation in the area. More developments in the matter are under watch.

The development comes amid a CRPF jawan being injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday. The terrorists hurled the grenade targeting a CRPF party at the Government Middle School Langate in the north Kashmir district around 9.40 pm, officials told PTI. 

In another attack, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police party in Azad Gunj near the bus stop in Baramulla town, the officials said, adding that it exploded at the roadside.

No loss of life or injury was reported but a vehicle was damaged, they said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JammuDroneSambaSecurity forcesEncounterTerrorismJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Bizarre! Man dies as flying peacock hits Royal Enfield Bullet

Must Watch

PT37M37S

Deshhit: This is the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan! - watch top news stories