Suspected drones spotted in 3 different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

New Delhi: Security forces on Monday (August 16) once again spotted suspected drones in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to reports, the drones were spotted in three different locations of Samba, i.e. Vijaypur, Ramgarh and Garhwal regions.

Following an alert, the security forces launched a search operation in the area. More developments in the matter are under watch.

The development comes amid a CRPF jawan being injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday. The terrorists hurled the grenade targeting a CRPF party at the Government Middle School Langate in the north Kashmir district around 9.40 pm, officials told PTI.

In another attack, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police party in Azad Gunj near the bus stop in Baramulla town, the officials said, adding that it exploded at the roadside.

No loss of life or injury was reported but a vehicle was damaged, they said.