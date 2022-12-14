topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KASHMIR

Suspected IED bomb detected and destroyed in Pattan area of North Kashmir

It is the fifth IED destroyed in the last 30 days in which is destroyed in Jammu Kashmir by security forces.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An IED bomb has been found and destroyed by security forces in the Pattan area
  • Officials said that a suspicious object was found lying along Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway

Trending Photos

Suspected IED bomb detected and destroyed in Pattan area of North Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A suspicious object likely an IED (improvised explosive device) bomb has been found and destroyed by security forces in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that a suspicious object was found lying along Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway by Army’s 24 RR Unit and CRPF, following which a Bomb Disposal Squad was called in.

He said traffic was also halted on the highway, while the object was destroyed by the BDS team. The official added traffic was later restored on the highway, while police have taken cognizance of the incident.

It is the fifth IED destroyed in the last 30 days in which is destroyed in Jammu Kashmir by security forces.

Live Tv

KashmirJammu and KashmirIED

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?