Suspected IED bomb detected and destroyed in Pattan area of North Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A suspicious object likely an IED (improvised explosive device) bomb has been found and destroyed by security forces in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that a suspicious object was found lying along Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway by Army’s 24 RR Unit and CRPF, following which a Bomb Disposal Squad was called in.

He said traffic was also halted on the highway, while the object was destroyed by the BDS team. The official added traffic was later restored on the highway, while police have taken cognizance of the incident.

It is the fifth IED destroyed in the last 30 days in which is destroyed in Jammu Kashmir by security forces.