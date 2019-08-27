Suspected terrorists abduct two people from Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, kill one

A person was killed after he was abducted by suspected terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unidentified terrorists had abducted two people on the intervening night of August 19-20 and the other person is still missing. The person was killed on Monday and the dead body found in the forest area.

The incident took place in north Tral town near the Mansar Bhaik area in the mountains of the district. One of the resident was from Lachitop Behak and another from Mansar Behak. Both the Bakarwals were abducted from Nagbehren forests. The search operation for the missing person is going on.

This is the first terrorist attack in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

In a different incident in Delina Chowk area, one terrorist was arrested after firing from a truck took place at a joint checkpost manned by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army. A second terrorist entered the nearby locality. The operation is currently in underway. An AK-47 and a pistol has been recovered.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to heavy ceasefire violation in two locations in Poonch on Monday. The Indian Army retaliated to the heavy firing.

In 2018, a youth was abducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, a day after a second teen was kidnapped and killed by terrorists. Reportedly identified as Suhail Ahmad Ganai, the young man was kidnapped from a village in the south Kashmir district. A throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district. The deceased was identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

Along with Huzaif Ashraf Kuttay, the terrorists also abducted Farooq Ahmad and Shahid Ahmad from a bakery shop from Saidpora Payeen village in Shopian. The 19-year-old's body was found in a deserted orchard in Lundoora village with his throat slit, while Farooq and Shahid were released unharmed.

Terrorists also abducted and killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area. A video was released by Hizbul Mujahideen purportedly showing terrorists killing a youth, who was alleged to be an Army informer.