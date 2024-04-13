Suspects In Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case Brought To Bengaluru On Remand

New Delhi: The NIA on Saturday transported two main suspects from Kolkata to Bengaluru regarding the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Both the suspects Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa will undergo standard medical examinations before appearing in the local NIA court, reported PTI.

A Kolkata court granted a 3-day transit remand for the two suspects in the blast case, permitting the NIA to transfer them to the capital of Karnataka. Shazib and Taahaa were apprehended by the NIA in Kolkata for their purported involvement in the March 1 explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe, resulting in injuries to 10 individuals.

NIA officials stated that Shazib was responsible for placing the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe, while Taahaa was identified as the mastermind behind the incident. Additionally, the NIA had offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for individuals providing information leading to the arrest of these two suspects last month.

During the early hours of Friday, the NIA announced that its teams had successfully located the fugitive suspects near Kolkata, where they had been concealing their identities. The NIA mentioned that individuals associated with various aspects of the suspects' lives were being summoned for interrogation to collect crucial evidence and information relevant to the case. On March 29, the NIA had previously offered rewards of Rs 10 lakh each for the apprehension of these two primary absconders.

On March 1, a cafe situated on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, was shaken by an IED explosion. The investigation was transferred to the NIA on March 3.