Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea rejected in northeast Delhi's violence

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday (May 2) rejected the bail plea of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, who is an accused in a case related to violence in the northeast Delhi in February 2020.

Tahir had moved a bail application in the court on April 29 claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case pertaining to violence in northeast Delhi, submitting that no recovery has been made against him. The suspended AAP councillor and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested for attempting to murder and criminal conspiracy on a complaint. Six other FIRs were registered against Tamir, who is currently in judicial custody.

Tahir Hussain, through his counsel Javed Ali, stated, "The applicant is neither directly nor indirectly involved in the case. The FIR merely mentions that certain acts of violence were taking place from the house of the applicant at the time when the complainant got injured, rather than the applicant himself firing the shots."

Seeking bail, he pleaded the court to grant him bail on the grounds that no recovery of gun, bullets, or even empty cartridges have been made from him by the police.

Notably, communal clashes had broken out in the capital in February after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters went out of control claiming 53 lives.

Recently, the Delhi Police had booked him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to communal violence in the area, along with naming two Jamia Millia Islamia students and former JNU student Umar Khalid in the same FIR.