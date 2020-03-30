हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
suspended dsp davinder singh

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh's police custody extended till April 3

The court also directed the police to conduct tainted DSP's medical examination every 48 hours.

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh&#039;s police custody extended till April 3

Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday (March 30) sent has sent Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who is accused of allegedly ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, to further custodial interrogation till April 3. Davinder Singh was arrested for allegedly ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

Delhi Police submitted before the court that the accused police officer needs to be confronted with other accused Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir who have also been arrested in the case. The court directed the police to conduct his medical examination every 48 hours.

Earlier, the court had sent Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others to police custody till April 3, after police told the court that they were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. 

The Delhi Police filed an FIR under Section 120B of IPC alleging that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. 

Suspended DSP Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought Davinder Singh to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 120B of IPC. The FIR said that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. 

The FIR also mentioned of D Company and Chhota Shakeel. According to the FIR, the Delhi Police Special Cell had received an input that the D Company is funding to pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

Under this very FIR Davinder Singh was taken in custody. The Special Cell had also interrogated Davinder Singh regarding the Khalistan angle, police said. 

Although Davinder Singh is not named in the FIR, the Special Cell has some inputs on the basis of which the inquiry will be done carried out and Davinder Singh will be questioned.

Tags:
suspended dsp davinder singhJammu and KashmirDelhi Patiala Court
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre not planning to declare emergency in mid-April, says Indian Army

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Sanitize your hand before entering in a Bank Atm