Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh's police custody extended till April 3

Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday (March 30) sent has sent Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who is accused of allegedly ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, to further custodial interrogation till April 3. Davinder Singh was arrested for allegedly ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year.

Delhi Police submitted before the court that the accused police officer needs to be confronted with other accused Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir who have also been arrested in the case. The court directed the police to conduct his medical examination every 48 hours.

Earlier, the court had sent Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others to police custody till April 3, after police told the court that they were planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR under Section 120B of IPC alleging that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.

Suspended DSP Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought Davinder Singh to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

The FIR also mentioned of D Company and Chhota Shakeel. According to the FIR, the Delhi Police Special Cell had received an input that the D Company is funding to pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

Under this very FIR Davinder Singh was taken in custody. The Special Cell had also interrogated Davinder Singh regarding the Khalistan angle, police said.

Although Davinder Singh is not named in the FIR, the Special Cell has some inputs on the basis of which the inquiry will be done carried out and Davinder Singh will be questioned.