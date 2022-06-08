हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puja Singhal

Suspended Jharkhand IAS officer Puja Singhal's judicial custody extended till June 22

Suspended IAS officer Puja Singhal has pleaded before the court to provide her with a copy of the prescription of medical treatment given to her during Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. 

Zee News file pic

Ranchi: In a money laundering case, a Jharkhand court on Wednesday (June 8) extended the judicial custody of suspended IAS officer Puja Singhal till June 22. Singhal has pleaded before the court to provide her with a copy of the prescription of medical treatment given to her during Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. 

The court instructed the central agency to provide the same to the suspended IAS officer, said an ANI report.

Last month, the ED arrested Pooja Singhal, after conducting raids at multiple premises linked to her. Pooja Singhal, who served as Jharkhand Mining Secretary, was arrested in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of Jharkhand during 2008-to 11. 

The arrest took place soon after Pooja Singhal appeared before the ED for questioning in the case. The ED had seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore in cash from two premises that were searched in the state capital Ranchi. 

About Rs 17.51 crore cash was recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant-cum-financial advisor whose links with the IAS officer and her family were reported.

