Suspicious action of UP police in Hathras case dented BJP's image, Uma Bharti tells CM Adityanath

New Delhi: Raising questions over the behaviour of the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hathras incident, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday (October 2, 2020) said that BJP's image has been dented.

She further urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow mediapersons and politicians to meet the victim's family.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Bharti tweeted in Hindi, saying: "UP police's suspicious action has dented the image of BJP, UP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Bharti is currently in AIIMS-Rishikesh under going treatment for COVID-19.

The BJP leader said that had she been in a condition to travel she would have herself visited the family in Hathras district, and added she will definitely visit the family after getting discharged from the hospital.

Describing CM Adityanath as an "administrator with a clean image", Bharti pointed out that she is 'forced to speak' after police laid siege to the village and the victim's family.

"You are the ruler with a very clean image. I request you to allow media persons and political parties to meet the aggrieved family," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Yogi government ordered to suspend SP Vikrant Veer on the basis of a preliminary investigation conducted by the state government. Other officials suspended are CO Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, SI Jagveer Singh and head constable Mahesh Pal.

The incident of a 19-year-old gang-rape victim from UP's Hathras who died at Delhi`s Safdarjung hospital on September 29 has shaken the entire country. All four accused in the incident have been arrested.

The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". The postmortem report, however, denies rape charges.