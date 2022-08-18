MUMBAI: A suspicious boat with three AK-47 rifles and bullets was found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra on Thursday. Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in the Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies. Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe and other senior officials rushed to the spot and searched the boat. Three AK-47 rifles and some bullets were found on the boat and the police were conducting further investigation, the officials said.

“An unidentified boat was found at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat found at Bharadkhol in Raigad district. Nobody is present on either of them. Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the same. Police Department is taking the necessary action,” the Raigad police said.

An unidentified boat found at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat found at Bharadkhol in Raigad district. Nobody is present on either of them. Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the same. Police Department is taking the necessary action: Local Police pic.twitter.com/gaDoFWPPvL — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast. The police said the boat came floating to the Raigad coast.

Meanwhile, a Maharashtra ATS team has moved to Raigad, where the suspicious boat with weapons was found at Harihareshwar Beach Security has been tightened in Raigad district and nearby areas after a suspected boat was found near Harihareshwar Beach. Police investigation is underway.