Swachch Bharat: Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam's UNIQUE INITIATIVE - 122 garbage yards turned into beautified spots

In a big cleanliness drive, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has permanently removed garbage dumps from 122 places in the city. The Corporation not only permanently removed the GVP but also beautified them. At the same time, the Nigam also ensured public participation in this big move. Speaking to Zee Media, Municipal Commissioner Dr Nitin Gaur said the drive was inline with PM Narendra Modi's Swachch Bharat Mission 2.0 Urban.

After the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation successfully removed the GVP, it was inaugurated by Mayor Asha Sharma and Municipal Commissioner Dr Nitin Gaur, while the grand program was organized by Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. In the program, the public representatives and dignitaries of the area made an appeal to the people not to throw garbage at the said areas. On behalf of the Corporation, they appealed to the public to corporate in this cleanliness drive to keep the city clean.

When asked about Nagar Nigam's further plans in relation to cleanliness, Dr Nitin Gaur said, "We are strengthening our garbage transportation and laying stress on improved door-to-door coverage, wherein vehicles can go to households and collect waste." The Nigam is also promoting aggregation of waste into dry waste and wet waste



Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has permanently removed a large number of garbage houses from the city and has not only increased the beauty of the city and has also ensured public participation in the process.

To carry forward the cleanliness drive, the GVP point located outside Shastri Nagar Uttam School has been permanently removed on the instructions of Mayor Asha Sharma and Dr Nitin Gaur.

The GVP point located in Shastri Nagar was permanently abolished, in which regional councilor Kashmira Yadav had a special contribution. Mayor Asha Sharma appealed to all the residents of the area not to throw garbage at that place or anywhere else in the open. Also gave best wishes for the permanent destruction of the garbage house.

The place was inaugurated by the Mayor in the dignified presence of the Municipal Commissioner. The team of Uttam School Management was also present, the students also participated enthusiastically in the program and expressed their opinion towards cleanliness.

In order to ensure public participation in cleanliness, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Nitin Gaur also asked the manager of Uttam School to cooperate in maintaining the GBP point that had been destroyed. Dr. Mithilesh Nagar Health Officer was instructed to take better action and keep a constant eye on the GVP points that were destroyed in the city.

The public thanked the mayor and the city commissioner for the permanent deletion of GVP.

Permanent deletion of garbage houses was conducted under Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation. The process is still ongoing, while many paces are being inaugurations are also being by public representatives creating a very good atmosphere among the residents of the city.

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation was thanked for the good work done by the business class, NGOs, schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, dignitaries and regional residents of the city.

City Health Officer Dr Mithilesh, Zonal Incharge Kavinagar SK Rai, Urmila from Uttam School Shastri Nagar, Regional Councilor Kashmira Yadav, Regional Nominated Councilors Archana Singh and Satpal Yadav and other Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation teams were also present in the programme.