Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Delhi Customs conducts drive to help NCR schools under ‘C2S’ project

New Delhi: Over the last two years, the Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate has been carrying out a drive to help Delhi NCR schools in achieving cleanliness and sanitation, the department said on Saturday.

The Commissionerate started a C2S (Customs to School) project under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through which it is providing aid to government schools.

“We have identified 33 schools in Delhi NCR outskirts and 7 schools in Gurugram. Under this project we are facilitating the government schools with green boards for classroom, installed water storage tanks, dustbins,” said the Commissionerate in a statement.

“Further, three schools have been identified where drinking water was not available and they were dependent upon the underground water, which was not advisable to drink due to more than 4500 PPM/ TDS. In those schools, we have laid pipelines from the MCD drinking water point till the schools,” it added.

On December 9, SK Rahman, Principal Commissioner of Customs, inaugurated development work carried out under C2S project at SDMC Primary School, Kharkhari, Jatmal, Najafgarh. On the occasion, a tree plantation drive was also organized by planting saplings in the school

“The Delhi Customs Commissionerate from the funds allocated to it under OE Swachhata provided various facilities viz. laying out of 500-metre pipeline for fresh drinking water along with motor pump, installation of two 2000 litres each water storage tanks, dustbin, installation of green boards for classrooms etc.,” said the Commissionerate.