Swachh Bharat? Danish Diplomat Calls Out ‘Trashy Delhi’, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Denmark’s diplomat to India Freddy Svane on Wednesday shared a video on his ‘X’ profile. The clip shows a pile of trash outside the embassy premises, Svane captioned the post as “Lovely and green New Delhi. Many words but no action. Saddened by this.” The video is since making rounds on social media platform.

In the video the Danish diplomat can be seen standing on the road by the side of the Denmark embassy. “Welcome to great, green, and trashy New Delhi,” Freddy Svane said as he showed the service lane next to the walls of embassy full of garbage.

“Here we have the Danish embassy and we have the Greek embassy over there. This should be a service lane but it is full of trash and people and people come here to do whatever they like to do here," he said.

Svane added that he hoped somebody would act on this negligence. “No more nice words just action. My friends, dhanyawaad,” remarked the Danish envoy.

Svane tagged the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister's Office, and the Royal Danish Embassy's official X account in India.

The video showcasing a panorama shot of trash thrown close to the embassy building is garnering attentions from the netizens with over 3 Lakh views till now.