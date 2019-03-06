Swachh Survekshan 2019 winners full list: Indore wins cleanest city award for third time in a row

NEW DELHI: Indore was awarded as the cleanest city of India for the third straight year in the Swachh Survekshan 2019 on Wednesday. The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh stood second, while Mysore in Karnataka ended at third place. Bhopal won the award of cleanest state capital city.

Top-ranked cities received a statue of Mahatma Gandhi as a memento for their work towards cleanliness.

List of Swachh Survekshan 2019 Winners:

Indore – India’s cleanest city

Ambikapur – Second cleanest city

Mysuru – Third cleanest city

New Delhi Municipal Council – Cleanest small city

Ahmedabad – Cleanest big city

Ujjain – Cleanest Medium city

Gauchar – Best Ganga town

Raimahal – Second best Ganga town

Sahibgani – Third best Ganga town

Raipur – Fastest Moving Big City

Mathura-Vrindavan – Fastest Moving Medium city

Orai – Fastest Moving small city

Chennai – Fastest Moving capital/UT city

Navi Mumbai – Best city in citizens feedback (above 10 lakh population)

Iabalpur – Best city in innovation and best practices (above 10 lakh population)

Surat -Best city in solid waste management (above 10 lakh population)

Chandrapur – Best city in citizens feedback (3-10 lakh population)

Jhansi – Best city in innovation and best practices (3-10 lakh population)

Latur – Best city in citizens feedback (3-10 lakh population)

Tirupati – Best city in citizens feedback (1-3 lakh population)

Dewas – Best city in innovation and best practices (1-3 lakh population)

Nagda – Best city in citizens feedback (1-3 lakh population)

Bhopal – Cleanest state capital

Ranchi – Best capital/UT city in citizens feedback

Greater Mumbai – Best capital/UT city in innovation and best practices

Chandigarh – Best capital/UT city in solid waste management

Best performing states award in Swachh Survekshan 2019 was given to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra respectively. (Click Here For Full List of Awardees)

Addressing the event, President Kovind said, “Mahatma Gandhi had played a pivotal role in spearheading the movement of cleanliness. I hope people will take inspiration from the just concluded Kumbh Mela and the level of cleanliness in it. There is a need to change the mindset of the people towards cleanliness as many people pay a lot of attention to personal hygiene and cleanliness at home but not to public cleanliness. The culture of cleanliness has to become an integral part of in the lives of the citizens.”