Swami Chinmayanand case

The girl has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of harassment and was brought to Delhi in the afternoon for a hearing on the top court's order.

Swami Chinmayanand case: Law student to stay in Delhi, Supreme Court asks Delhi Police to ensure her safety

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday evening told Delhi Police to ensure the Shahjahanpur law student's safety in the national capital, where she will stay till she meets her parents. 

The girl has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of harassment and was brought to Delhi in the afternoon for a hearing on the top court's order. 

Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been asked to bring the girl and her parents safely. The Delhi Police has to send a team for her parents' comfortable travel to meet the girl.

The judges panel also said that necessary arrangements to keep her in All India Women's Conference (AIWC) hostel or YMCA for four days should be done.    

Only the court will be in contact with the girl. Also, her parents can meet her until the next hearing, which has been scheduled for Monday.

During the hearing, the girl told the panel that she doesn't want to go back to Uttar Pradesh till she meets her parents here and after the meeting, she will take the decision on her future course of action.

The girl went missing soon after accusing Swami Chinmayanand, director of the college where she studies at, of sexually harassing college students.  

A group of Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday filed a petition urging Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take suo moto cognisance of reports of the girl missing.

Police later filed an FIR against Swami Chinmayanand. 

The girl's family alleged that the BJP leader was responsible for her disappearance.

A video of the missing girl had gone viral on August 24 in which she alleged that a person from 'Sant Samaj' has destroyed the lives of many women and Swami Chinmayanand has done the same to her. She also alleged that the person had also warned her that he would kill her and her parents.

She was recovered from Rajasthan on Friday morning.

