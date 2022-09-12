NewsIndia
SHANKARACHARYA SWAMI SWAROOPANANDA SARASWATI

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati’s successors: TWO Shankaracharyas of two different Peeths now - DETAILS here

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has been made the head of Jyotishpeeth Badrinath and Swami Sadanand has been made the head of Sharda Peeth Dwarka. The names of both were announced in front of the body of Shankaracharya.

  • Swami Swaroopanand died due to a minor heart attack.
  • He had been ill for the past several months.
  • Both the saints who have been made the successors of Swami Swaroopananda have both attained the title of Dandi Swami.

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Sharda Peeth Dwarka and Jyotirmath Badrinath Peeth, died on Sunday at the age of 99. A huge crowd of devotees gathered at Narsinghpur Ashram in Madhya Pradesh for his last darshan. Many politicians, including Union Minister Prahlad Patel and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had come to pay his last respects. The successors of Swami Swaroopanand have also been announced. He will have two successors, who will be Shankaracharyas of different Peeths. 

According to the reports, Swami Avimukteshwaranand has been made the head of Jyotishpeeth Badrinath and Swami Sadanand has been made the head of Sharda Peeth Dwarka. The names of both were announced in front of the body of Shankaracharya. Subodhanand Maharaj, the personal secretary of Shankaracharya, announced the names of the successors.

According to doctors, Swami Swaroopanand died due to a minor heart attack. He had been ill for the past several months. Both the saints who have been made the successors of Swami Swaroopananda have both attained the title of Dandi Swami. 

Let us tell you that Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati also became Dandi Swami before becoming Shankaracharya. He had taken initiation from Shankaracharya Swami Brahmanand Saraswati in Dand Sanyas. After that, he got the title of Shankaracharya in 1981. He also had to fight a legal battle for the title of Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth in Uttarakhand. He used to go to the Kumbh of Prayagraj continuously from 1952 to 2020. Many times he has also opposed the so-called fake Shankaracharyas.

Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda SaraswatiSwami Swaroopanand Saraswati’s successorsJyotishpeeth BadrinathDwarka Sharda Peeth

