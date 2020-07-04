Swami Vivekananda 118th death anniversary: Famous quotes and philosophies

New Delhi: Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1897 in Kolkata and was named Narendranath Datta at his birth. he acquired the name Swami Vivekananda when he became a monk. He died at an early age of 39 years on July 4, 1902.

Following his father's lead, Vivekananda developed a profound interest in philosophy of life and religion. Vivekananda became a disciple of Ramakrishna and he later took the responsibility of introducing the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math on the Ganga River near Kolkata.

Here are some of his famous quotes:

* You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

* The more we come out and do good to others, the more our hearts will be purified, and God will be in them.

* We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.

* Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.

* The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.

Swami Vivekananda is credited to have made the ideals of the Vedantic religion popular in the 20th century, he left an indelible mark of his personality in India and in International community as well.

People across the globe follow his work and lectures on progressive philosophy making him a popular figure.