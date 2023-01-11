Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: These 10 quotes will change your life forever

Every year, January 12 is observed as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. Swami Vivekananda was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author, religious teacher, and the chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna. This day is also called National Youth Day, as he had a deep connection with the youth, hence his birthday has been dedicated to the youth. He introduced Hindu philosophies and spirituality like Vedanta, Yoga, Meditation and Hinduism to the western countries.

People of all age group, especially youth consider Vivekananda as their ideal. He gave some mantras of success to guide the people in the right way. Over the years, his thoughts have been changing the thinking and personality of the people.

Here are 10 quotes of Swami Vivekananda that will guide you in life:

1. “3 Golden rules!! Who is helping you, don’t forget them. Who is loving you, don’t hate them. Who is trusting you, don’t cheat them.”

2. “I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world tolerance & universal acceptance. we believe not only in universal toleration but we accept all religion as true.”

3. “Take up one idea, make that one idea your life. Think of it, dream of it, Live on that idea let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

4. “Learn everything that is good from others, but bring it in, and in your own way adsorb it; do not become others.”

5. “You should work like a master and not as a slave; work incessantly, but do not do a slave’s work.”

6. “You cannot believe in god until you believe in yourself.”

7. “We are what our thought have made us; So take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; They travel far.”

8. “Have faith in yourself — all power is in you. Even the poison of a snake is powerless, if you can firmly deny it.”

9. “Do not hate anybody, because that hatred which comes out from you must, in the long run, come back to you, if you love, that love will come back to you, completing the circle.”

10. “Conquer yourself and the whole universe is yours.”