‘Swati Go Back...’: Protests Continue After 3 IAS Aspirants Killed In Delhi Coaching Basement Flood | Video

New Delhi: Following the deaths of three civil service aspirants due to basement flooding at a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening, outraged students staged an overnight protest outside the institute. The demonstrations continued for the second day. The Delhi Police reported that the three deceased students were from Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. All the bodies have been sent to the RML mortuary.

On Sunday morning, footage from the scene depicted students sitting on the road outside coaching centre, chanting slogans like 'We want justice.' The incident has also sparked a political firestorm of blame games.

A UPSC aspirant, criticised both the MCD and the coaching institute for negligence, stating, "MCD is responsible... they did not ensure safety measures. Both MCD and RAU's IAS are at fault, they should be held jointly liable. We have been protesting since last night but no higher authority has spoken to us yet. We expect that the death toll may be higher," the student told ANI.

#WATCH | Old Rajender Nagar Incident | Delhi: Students protest against the Delhi government, MCD and the coaching institute where three students lost their lives after the basement of the institute was filled with water yesterday

When AAP MP Swati Maliwal arrived at the protest site in Old Rajender Nagar, where students expressed their discontent against her visit and demanded the de-politicisation of the matter, they said, "We will not let you do politics.” Students raised the "Swati go back" slogan.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Swati Maliwal arrives at the spot in Old Rajender Nagar where the students are protesting.



The students protest against her and say, 'We will not let you do politics."



3 students lost their lives after the basement of a coaching institute was filled with water

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed the MCD Commissioner to take immediate action against all coaching centres operating commercially in basements across Delhi that violate building bye-laws. She has ordered an urgent inquiry to identify any MCD officers responsible for the recent tragedy, emphasising that any guilty officials should face the strongest possible penalties.

Addressing safety concerns, another UPSC aspirant told ANI, "All these operations in the basement are illegal and lack safety measures. Action should be taken."

Police reported that around 7 p.m., the fire department received a call about waterlogging inside the coaching centre, prompting a rescue operation. The incident resulted in the deaths of two female students and one male aspirant.

#WATCH | Old Rajender Nagar incident | Delhi: Outside visuals from the IAS coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar where three students lost their lives after the basement was filled with water yesterday.

In a separate incident, on July 22, another student, also a civil services aspirant, was electrocuted to death after coming into contact with an iron gate during heavy rain in the Patel Nagar area of the national capital.