Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: FIR Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant Bibhav Kumar

The alleged incident took place at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence three days ago. Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 10:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday has spoken up over the alleged assault on her. AAP Rajya Sabha MP has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police. Swati also urges the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident. 

Taking to X, Swati Maliwal wrote, "What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too."

The alleged incident took place at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence three days ago. Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal. 

 

