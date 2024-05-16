National Commission for Women today summoned Bibhav Kumar, former PS to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the assault incident of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and former chief of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. The NCW asked Kumar to appear before it tomorrow. The NCW took suo moto congnisance of media reports to issue notice to Kumar.

Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence in Delhi. "The National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognizance of the media post captioned 'DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her', wherein was reported that Ms Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the private secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM's resident," said the NCW in its letter to Kumar.

The NCW further said, "...in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th May, 2024 at 11AM, wherein you are required to appear before the commission in person."

Swati Maliwal's Allegations

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had made a call to the Delhi Police on May 14 morning around 9.30 am claiming that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar. Maliwal later went to the Civil Lines police station but returned without filing a formal complaint.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh admitted to the assault incident saying that the party would take suitable action in the case.

Arvind Kejriwal's Silence

When asked about the Swati Maliwal incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not make any comment leaving the question unanswered during a joint press meet with the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav responded by saying that there are many other important issues than this. Bibhav Kumar along with Sanjay Singh was seen accompanying Arvind Kejriwal at the Lucknow Airport yesterday.

BJP Sharpenes Attack on AAP

The BJP has alleged that Maliwal was assaulted on the behest of Arvind Kejriwal and it shows that AAP is anti-women. "72 hours, No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him! Roaming around with him. It is clear- attack on Swati Maliwal was done at behest of Kejriwal himself. Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan - a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to violence , assault. Now she is being pressured to keep silent or change her story as is evident from statements of Naveen Jaihind & Nitin Tyagi of AAP hence she hasn’t approached the police yet. True face of AAP - Anti-women anarchist party," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.