The week may be over, but AAP MP Swati Maliwal continues to attract attention and controversy as the Lok Sabha Elections approach. In her complaint Maliwal had alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area" on May 13, during her visit at the CM's residence. Here are the top developments:

पहले मुझे बेरहमी से Bibhav ने पीटा। थप्पड़ और लातें मारी। जब मैंने ख़ुद को छुड़ा के 112 कॉल करी, तो बाहर जाके सिक्योरिटी बुलायी और वीडियो बनाने लगा। मैं सिक्योरिटी को चीख चीख के बता रही थी की मुझे बहुत बेरहमी से Bibhav ने पीटा है। वो पूरा लंबा हिस्सा वीडियो का edit कर दिया गया।… https://t.co/01rqPlVVde May 18, 2024

Bibhav Kumar Arrested

A Delhi court here on Saturday sentenced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, to five days in police custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier that day, and his anticipatory bail plea was later deemed "infructuous" by a Delhi court. Kumar was later produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal, who sentenced him to five days in police custody. The Delhi Police in its remand paper submitted late Saturday evening seeking seven days custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar regarding the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal said that it was a "serious case" where the "brutal assault" could have turned "fatal".

'Jail ka Khel'

Post Bibhav Kumar's detention, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "You can see how they (BJP) are after AAP. One after another, they are putting AAP leaders behind bars. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today they put my PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Maybe our fault is that we built schools and mohalla clinics, we provided free electricity, but they are unable to do it. I would like to tell the Prime Minister - you are playing this 'jail ka khel'. Tomorrow, I am coming to the BJP headquarters with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at 12 noon. You can put in jail whoever you want." Earlier, CM Kejriwal on Saturday said that he along with senior AAP leaders, will be present at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Sunday noon.

A BJP Conspiracy?

Amid the political row between the AAP and the BJP over Swati Maliwal assault case, Atishi said,"Anti-Corruption Bureau of the BJP has filed a case against Swati Maliwal regarding the illegal recruitment of contractual employees in DCW. A charge sheet has been filed and the time of conviction is coming, we believe that Swati Maliwal is being included in the conspiracy by using this case."

AAP discloses CCTV Footage

However, the Aam Aadmi Party has published CCTV footage from Kejriwal's home, which shows Maliwal being led out by security officers. Maliwal appears uninjured in the footage and is seen pulling herself from a policewoman's clutches.

AIIMS Medical Report

A medical report released by AIIMS indicated injuries on Maliwal's face and leg after an alleged assault by Kumar at the CM's residence on May 13.