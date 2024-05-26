Advertisement
Swati Maliwal Receives Rape, Death Threats, Posts Screenshots Of Messages On Social Media

Swati Maliwal also launched a blistering attack on YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for his "one-sided" video against her.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday claimed that she has received rape threats and death threats after she lodged the complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide VBihav Kumar for assault. Maliwal has reported the threats to the Delhi police and also shared some of the  screenshots of the threats on her official 'X' handle.

Taking on the microblogging site 'X' Maliwal wrote, "After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of charachter assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats."

" I am reporting these rape and death threats to @DelhiPolice. I hope they take strong action against the perpetrators. In any case, if something happens to me, we know who all instigated it," Maliwal added.

Maliwal also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party saying how the entire party machinery and its supporters have attempted to vilify and shame her, speaks volumes about their stand on women's issues.

Maliwal Slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Rajya Sabha MP also launched a blistering attack on YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over his "one-sided" video and dubbed him as the spokesperson of AAP. Countering Rathee's video with her facts Maliwal wrote, "As far as the party leadership goes, it is very clear that they are trying to intimidate me into withdrawing my complaint. However, for Dhruv, I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version but he ignored my calls and messages."

"It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats," she added.

 

