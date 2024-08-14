Advertisement
SHASHI THAROOR

'Symbols Of India's Friendship With Bangladesh Is Being Attacked': Shashi Tharoor

 Congress leader said that it is tragic to witness what was once celebrated as a democratic revolution devolving into anarchy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, Congress leader  Shashi Tharoor said that it is challenging for people in India to remain indifferent when every symbol of friendship between the two countries is under attack.

While highlighting the turmoil in Bangladesh, Tharoor said that it is tragic to witness what was once celebrated as a democratic revolution devolving into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority.

He further added that India needs to stand with the people of Bangladesh.

"It's extremely tragic that what was hailed as a democratic, popular revolution has degenerated into anarchy, and violence targeting the minorities and the Hindu minority... We in India must stand with the people of Bangladesh. But it's difficult for us to be indifferent when every symbol of India's friendship with Bangladesh is being attacked," Tharoor said, ANI reported.

Tharoor exaggerated how several institutions were vandalised during the ongoing violence, making it a "very negative" sign for people in India.

"The statue of the surrender of the Pakistani forces to Indian soldiers has been smashed to bits. The Indian Cultural Centre is destroyed, and a number of institutions are vandalised, including the ISKCON temple. All of these things are very negative signs for people in India. It is not in Bangladesh's interest either to come across in this way," he said.

