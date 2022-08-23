New Delhi: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh who was arrested by Telangana police on Tuesday for alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad was suspended by the BJP soon after. Singh is notorious for his controversial remarks which have now landed him in legal trouble.

Prophet remarks row: BJP MLA T Raja Singh suspended

A statement from Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

"Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

However, Singh, while speaking to reporters, said that he will upload a part 2 of the video in which he had made the controversial statement after his release.

Suspended BJP MLA says 'Ready to die for dharna'

As quoted by PTI, he said, "They removed my video from YouTube. I don't know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for dharma."

He also demanded to know why there were many complaints lodged against him in several police stations.

"Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita," he asked.

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested for remarks against Prophet Muhammad

According to ANI, the Hyderabad South Zone Police registered an FIR against Raja Singh at the Dabeerpura Police Station under Sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Protests had erupted in parts of Hyderabad late on Monday after the BJP MLA from Goshamahal released a video in which he purportedly made the alleged remarks against the Prophet.

According to the inspector at the Dabeerpura police station, last night over 250 people gathered to protest in front of the Dabeerpura police station stating that Raja Singh has shared a derogatory video about the Prophet and had also abused and hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

