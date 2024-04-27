Advertisement
NewsIndia
TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing For 5 Days, What We Know So Far

Delhi Police have begun looking into the actor's disappearance after receiving a complaint. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing For 5 Days, What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Known for his part in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for the past four days. The actor's father has lodged a complaint with the Delhi police. 
The 50-year-old actor disappeared on April 22 after leaving his Delhi home for Mumbai, according to his father's statement to the Delhi Police. He did not land where he was meant to, in Mumbai. He didn't even return home, either. His family then called the police because he was unable to reach his phone.

Gurucharan's father told the police, "He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him, but he has been missing." Delhi Police have begun looking into the actor's disappearance after receiving a complaint. "We're investigating it," according to the representative. In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' Gurucharan performed as Sodhi. Although, he left the show a few years back.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA Video
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
DNA Video
DNA: Will government take your property?