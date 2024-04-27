'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing For 5 Days, What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Known for his part in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing for the past four days. The actor's father has lodged a complaint with the Delhi police.

The 50-year-old actor disappeared on April 22 after leaving his Delhi home for Mumbai, according to his father's statement to the Delhi Police. He did not land where he was meant to, in Mumbai. He didn't even return home, either. His family then called the police because he was unable to reach his phone.

Gurucharan's father told the police, "He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him, but he has been missing." Delhi Police have begun looking into the actor's disappearance after receiving a complaint. "We're investigating it," according to the representative. In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' Gurucharan performed as Sodhi. Although, he left the show a few years back.