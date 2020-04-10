हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Markaz Nizamuddin

Tablighi Jamaat headquarters at Delhi's Nizamuddin sanitised by South Delhi Municipal Corporation

The area had witnessed a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. The event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including those in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Tablighi Jamaat headquarters at Delhi&#039;s Nizamuddin sanitised by South Delhi Municipal Corporation
ANI photo

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday conducted sanitisation drive outside Markaz in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

Wearing full-body protective gear, one of the workers said, "We have sanitised the place and took out some clothes."

The area had witnessed a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. The event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including those in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said India`s total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged and one has migrated.

Tags:
Markaz NizamuddinDelhiCoronavirusTablighi Jamaat
Next
Story

India-Japan partnership can help develop new tech for post COVID-19 world: PM Narendra Modi
Corona Meter
  • 6412Confirmed
  • 504Discharged
  • 199Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M25S

Ask Zee: Zee News answers all your coronavirus related questions