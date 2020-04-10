Tablighi Jamaat headquarters at Delhi's Nizamuddin sanitised by South Delhi Municipal Corporation

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday conducted sanitisation drive outside Markaz in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

Wearing full-body protective gear, one of the workers said, "We have sanitised the place and took out some clothes."

The area had witnessed a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat last month. The event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including those in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said India`s total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged and one has migrated.