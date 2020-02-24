Taj Mahal a timeless testament to the rich and the diverse beauty of Indian culture, writes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

Agra: US President Donald Trump who is on a maiden two-day visit to India, arrived at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday evening (February 24) along with First Lady Melania Trump. During his visit, Trump wrote in the visitor book of Taj Mahal and praised the architectural beauty saying that the Taj Mahal inspires awe and it is a timeless testament which depicts the beauty of Indian culture.

Trump wrote, ''Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India.''

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner also accompanied them in their Taj Mahal visit along with other US officials.

President Trump took a tour of the ivory-white marble mausoleum and he was also briefed about the historical details of the building.

Trump received a grand welcome at Agra airport where he was received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Prior to his Agra visit, Trump addressed a huge mass at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. Trump said, ''India has become economic giant in 70 years. 70 million housholds have access to cooking fuel. Every village in India now has access to electricity. India to be home to world largest middle class soon.''

While President Trump was on his way to Taj Mahal several artists perform, students waved flags in the streets to greet and welcome him. Taj Mahal is located at the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra.

After his Taj Mahal tour, US President will leave for the national capital were he will take part in several official engagements.