NewsIndia
TAJ MAHAL

Taj Mahal to be renamed as Tejo Mahalaya? Agra Municipal Corporation to discuss proposal

The proposal for renaming the Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' has been prepared by BJP Councillor Shobharam Rathore. It will be tabled before the Agra Municipal Corporation for discussion on Wednesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A proposal for renaming the Taj Mahal has been made to Agra civic body
  • The proposal has been prepared by a BJP councillor
  • The Agra civic body will hold a discussion over the proposal today

Trending Photos

Taj Mahal to be renamed as Tejo Mahalaya? Agra Municipal Corporation to discuss proposal

New Delhi: The Agra Municipal Corporation is expected to discuss a proposal put forward by a BJP councillor for renaming the Taj Mahal – the world-famous eternal monument of love – as Tejo Mahalaya. The proposal has been prepared by BJP Councillor Shobharam Rathore. It will be tabled before the Agra Municipal Corporation for discussion and further consideration on Wednesday.

After the proposal is tabled, the members of Agra Municipal Corporation will take a call on further proceedings in this regard while also considering all other aspects, sources said. In his proposal, Rathore claimed that he has "proof" that a lotus urn exists in the Taj Mahal – the royal resting place of Mughal Emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The proposal for renaming the Taj Mahal comes several months after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to “find the truth” behind the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal to resolve the "controversy” around the monument’s origins.

This is also not the first time that demands for renaming the Mughal-era mausoleum have been made. Several right-wing activists, citing ASI findings and ancient scriptures, have claimed that the Taj Mahal was actually a Lord Shiva temple.

Recently, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Surendra Singh said that Agra's historical monument Taj Mahal will soon be renamed ‘Ram Mahal’ by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Live Tv

Taj MahalTejo MahalayaRenaming Taj MahalAgraAgra Municipal CorporationBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media