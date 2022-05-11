New Delhi: Continuing his attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday (May 11) said he will continue asking the AAP chief questions even if one or 1,000 cases are registered against him.

Bagga alleged he was arrested by the Punjab Police "like a terrorist" for questioning Kejriwal on his promises to take action against the culprits in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state, PTI reported.

In his first press conference after his dramatic arrest by the Punjab police, which led to a tussle between the police forces of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, Bagga said at the Delhi BJP office, "I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether one or 1,000 cases are registered against me.”

"I was arrested like a terrorist. Was it my fault to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest accused in Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege, was it my fault to ask him about action against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans of Khalistan in Punjab," the BJP leader added. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma welcomed Bagga to the party office in the national capital.

A day earlier, in a relief to the Delhi BJP leader, the Haryana and Punjab High Court directed Punjab Police not to arrest Bagga till July 5.

Bagga’s arrest and face-off among three police forces

On May 6, the Punjab Police arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Janakpuri residence in the national capital. Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a Mohali resident.

The Punjab police team bringing Bagga from Delhi to Mohali was stopped in Haryana's Kurukshetra and taken to a police station in Pipli. While the Delhi Police had registered a case of kidnapping after Bagga's father Preetpal Singh alleged his son was "kidnapped" by the Punjab Police personnel earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Bagga was taken back to the national capital by the Delhi Police after their Haryana counterpart handed him over to them.

(With agency inputs)