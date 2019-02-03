हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Take care of PM Narendra Modi to get employment: Anandiben Patel

Patel was in Vindhya on Sunday to inspect the newly constructed Solar Power Plant where she spoke to villagers on the issue of employment.

Take care of PM Narendra Modi to get employment: Anandiben Patel

Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was heard urging locals to "take care" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to get jobs.

In a video, villagers can be heard urging Patel to provide jobs to the youth at the newly constructed solar plant in the region, to which she responded, "In future, you will get more opportunities like this, but for that, you must take care of Prime Minister Modi."

Patel was in Vindhya on Sunday to inspect the newly constructed Solar Power Plant where she spoke to villagers on the issue of employment.

