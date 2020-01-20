Take inspiration from VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid's show during India-Australia series in 2001: PM Modi tells students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 20) said during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in New Delhi that students should add enthusiasm in their lives and should not feel demoralised by any setback and temporary failures. The prime minister added that temporary failures do not mean success will not come in the future.

He gave examples of cricket matches where Indian cricket team succeeding in overcoming setbacks to achieve glory. He reminded the students about 2001 India-Australia Test series and told them that India was on the verge of losing the match at Kolkata's Eden Garden but the players did not lose their heart and Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman then joined hands to turned the tide in India's favour.

"Remember India-Australia Test series in 2001? Our team was facing setbacks and the mood wasn't great. But, we can never forget how Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman turned the match around. This is power of positive thinking and motivation," said PM Modi.

He also cited example of legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble and how he bowled in a match with a broken jaw. PM Modi said that the injury failed to break Kumble's determination and showed everyone that we should not stop fighting due to setbacks in life.

The prime minister also said that he was unable to sleep on the night when Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander failed to land on the moon's surface successfully. The prime minister also revealed that he was advised by some people not to attend Chandrayaan 2 launch mission, saying 'there is no surety, what if it fails' but he told them that is the reason I must visit ISRO.

"I could not sit in peace. I summoned the PMO team and changed the schedule. I met the scientists early morning the next day. I shared my emotions with them and lauded their efforts. Basically, we can find an education about success in failures," said PM Modi