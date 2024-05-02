'Takes Pride In Ghus Ke Marna...': Ex-Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhary Attacks PM Modi After Praise For Rahul

The statement of Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhary, has sparked a controversy in India. Chaudhary shared a post on social media praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, prompting the BJP to attack Congress and even Prime Minister Modi to accuse Congress of siding with Pakistan. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi stated that Pakistan wants to see him as Prime Minister. Fawad Chaudhry has now launched a new attack on PM Modi via X (formerly Twitter).

"A friend advised me to balance and say something positive about #Modi since hours I am thinking what can be a positive in an Extremist, dogmatist and hater? Someone who take pride in “ghus k Marna” someone who justify killing people only because of faith? Who is demolishing mosques to change history and taking pride in extremist ideology?," Chaudhary said in a X post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fawad shared a video clip of Rahul Gandhi's speech and praised the Congress leader. He captioned the post, "Rahul on fire."

Rahul on fire …. https://t.co/6pi1mL0bQN — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 1, 2024

During his election rally in Gujarat's Anand, PM Modi also mentioned Fawad Chaudhry's post and accused the Congress and Pakistan of collaboration. While PM Modi accused the Congress of directly colluding with Pakistan under the guise of Fawad's post, Rahul Gandhi demanded an explanation from PM Modi regarding Prajwal Ravanna's sex scandal.



Rahul Gandhi did not respond to Fawad Chaudhry's question, but BJP leaders are questioning why a Pakistani leader who spews venom against India would support Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of diverting attention away from the election issues by dragging Pakistan.

With just five days left for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, it is clear that, after issues like mangalsutra, wealth redistribution, and Muslim reservation, the mention of Pakistan will dominate BJP and PM Modi's election campaign.