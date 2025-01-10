Takla Virus Hits Maharashtra: People Turn Bald In Just 3 Days; Sparks Fear

Amid the scare of the HMPV virus across states in the country, another virus has caused a sense of panic in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. The virus was named 'Takla.' Residents of Buldhana are terrified of the dangerous illness.

The virus was named the ‘takla’ virus after people suddenly started becoming bald within just three days. Following the rise of this suspected virus, the number of individuals affected by hair loss started rising, and the outbreak has left many villagers in a state of alarm.

Reports suggest that the virus has spread to several villages in the region. Local residents report that it has been about 10 to 12 days since the disease started spreading rapidly. According to media reports, approximately 15 villages in the Shegaon tehsil of Buldhana district are affected by this unusual illness.

Affected villages include Hingna, Bondgaon, Bhota, and Pahur Purna, with a significant number of people falling ill. The disease, where people are losing their hair rapidly, has been dubbed the "Takala Virus."

Although official information on its symptoms is not yet available, it is believed that the disease starts with itching on the scalp. Gradually, the hair begins to fall out, and within half a week, the entire head becomes bald. In some cases, hair can be pulled out with ease. Children, the elderly, and women are also suffering from this condition.

The health department has been alerted after multiple reports of hair loss. In response to the complaints, the department has conducted a survey to investigate the cause of the illness. Health officials are now testing water samples from the affected villages to check for potential contamination.