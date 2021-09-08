हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mehbooba Mufti

Taliban becoming reality now, if they follow real Sharia rules they can set example: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, "If they want to rule Afghanistan, they should follow the real Sharia rules which include rights for women - not the ones they say - then only they can have relations with other countries.”

Taliban becoming reality now, if they follow real Sharia rules they can set example: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
File Photo

Kashmir: After National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (September 8) reacted to the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan. 

Talking to reporters during her visit to south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Taliban has now become a reality; they should ensure that their earlier image was against humanity and basic rights; now if they want to rule Afghanistan, they should follow Islamic Sharia in reality-- not what they say-- they should follow holy Quran in which women have rights, children have rights old people have rights."

The PDP chief added, “They should govern as we have Madina model of Prophet Muhammad and if they really followed that, I think, they can become an example for the world, if they follow it, then only they can do business with the countries of the world.”

She added if they followed what they (Taliban) did in the 90s, then it will be “difficult not only for Afghanistan but also for the entire world."

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah, National Conference chief commented on Afghanistan and said “I hope Afghans run their country peacefully and respect the basic human rights values.”

