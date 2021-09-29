Taliban write to DGCA, urge it to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan

KABUL/NEW DELHI: The Taliban regime has written a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) urging it to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan.

According to reports, the letter to the DGCA has been written by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is believed to be reviewing the Taliban government’s letter at the moment. The DGCA had suspended all commercial flight operations to Kabul post-August 15 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan writes to DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan (Kabul). Letter under review by Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). India had stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul post 15 Aug. pic.twitter.com/8LO96j6EkK — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

It may be noted that the Directorate General of Central Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till October 31, considering the Covid-19 scenario.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the DGCA, however, said, "This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the regulator."

The aviation regulator added that scheduled international flights might be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

The Central government had banned the operation of international flights on March 23 last year to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

Flight restrictions, however, were later eased under an air bubble arrangement with certain countries. India has formed air bubble pacts with about 25 countries.

The country has been operating “Vande Bharat” flights to many countries over the past one year.

Live TV