Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Talking peace is fashionable but can't talk peace endlessly: Sadhguru at WION Global Summit

"It is time for Indians to participate in finding solutions to problems rather than waiting for a messiah to come and solve everything."

Talking peace is fashionable but can&#039;t talk peace endlessly: Sadhguru at WION Global Summit

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said at WION Global Summit titled Unleashing the Power of South Asia on Wednesday that talking about peace endlessly with proponents of violence cannot be possible. Asked about how people in South Asia can move forward in the aftermath of the dastardly terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, he founder of Isha Foundation said that it is time to invest in solutions rather than concentrating on the problems.

Sadhguru said that the recent attack in Pulwama had resulted in strong emotions across the country and the peace processes are difficult if violence continues. "India made a serious effort in giving MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status to our western neighbour. But it did not produce any solution, so it was withdrawn. Talking about peace is a fashionable thing but you cannot speak peace endlessly to proponents of violence," he said. "Kashmir is not our goal. People who talk about liberating Kashmir because it will liberate their land, you cannot talk peace with them. I think people don't aspire for this. People of these two countries (India and Pakistan) gel together very well outside."

Sadhguru also said that aspiring for peace is in everyone's heart but violence can cause the breakdown of efforts made. "When someone is aspiring for peace, one violent act makes it undone," he said. "When it comes to common people, they aspire for economic well-being."

Highlighting how it is time for Indians to stop waiting for miracles and actively find solutions. "Even in Mahabharata, Lord Krishna could not ensure a miracle to stop the war. It is time for Indians to participate in finding solutions to problems rather than waiting for a messiah to come and solve everything," he said.

