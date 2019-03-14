Talks on Kartarpur Corridor underway between India and Pakistan on Thursday

CHANDIGARH: Talks between India and Pakistan to finalise the modalities for the Kartarpur Corridor is currently underway at Attari in Punjab's Amritsar District on Thursday morning. The dialogue between the two nations comes exactly a month after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF troopers.

The Indian delegation is led by SCL Das, Home Ministry Joint Secretary (Internal Security) and External Affairs Ministry Joint Secretary (PAI--Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) Deepak Mittal.

“Commitment to fulfill a dream! Talks begin between India & Pakistan to discuss and finalize the modalities for the #KartarpurCorridor, at Attari, Amritsar, that’ll facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit the holy shrine of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur,” tweeted MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The 18-member Pakistan Delegation is being led by Director-General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal and includes Director (India) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry Dr Fariha Bugti, Joint Secretary of Pakistan's Interior Ministry Dilshad Ahmad, Joint Secretary and chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board, (which takes care of Hindu and Sikh shrines in Pakistan) Tahir Ehsan, Deputy DG Pakistan Rangers Brig M Akhtar Khan and Kartarpur corridor Project deputy director Col Nadeem Afzal.

The Pakistani delegation left for India around 10 am on Thursday morning. Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Mohammad Faisal confirmed the same on Twitter.

“Continuing with our spirit of constructive engagement and flexibility and in line with our sincere efforts to deescalate the situation for regional peace and stability, we decided to agree to the India proposal and that is why we are here today,” said Dr Mohammad Faisal ahead of crossing over to Indian side.

India will brief the media on the talks around 4 pm. The two delegations are expected to discuss the operational modalities of the corridor and border infrastructure alignment. India will also raise the Khalistani propaganda which Pakistan has given free rein in Sikh Shrines in its territory.

An Indian delegation will visit Islamabad on March 28.

With inputs from Siddhant Sibal