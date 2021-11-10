हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu Rains

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh to witness 'extremely heavy rainfall spells' for two days, warns IMD

The met department on Tuesday said that 'fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall' is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for the next five days.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh to witness &#039;extremely heavy rainfall spells&#039; for two days, warns IMD
A man holding an umbrella stands next to the rising waves of the sea at Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (November 9, 2021) said that a low-pressure area has formed over the same region and is very likely to concentrate into a depression. 

In a weather bulletin released on Tuesday afternoon, the met department predicted 'extremely heavy rainfall spells' over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11. It also said that 'fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall' is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for the next five days.

Meanwhile, there was a decline in rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and nearby districts like Chengelpet on Tuesday. Water-logging however, continued in Chennai and in suburbs in the wake of heavy rains from the night of November 6 till Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government has also declared holidays for schools and colleges on November 10 and 11 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal, the southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till November 11.

