Tamil Nadu announces Rs 20 lakh for Havildar Pazhani martyred at Galwan Valley

Chennai: Havildar Pazhani from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu was among the three Indian soldiers who were martyred near Ladakh while fighting the Chinese Army. Pazhani who hailed from Kadukkaloor village in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, is the father of two kids and had served the Indian Army for 22 years.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding officer of 16 Bihar and Sepoy Ojha also laid down their lives in the violent face-off with the Chinese Army which occurred near Galwan Valley at Ladakh on Monday night.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh for the family and also offered a government job (based on qualification) for the next of kin.

The Chief Minister and various opposition leaders from Tamil Nadu issued statements or posted messages on social media in honor of the supreme sacrifice made by the solider and expressed their condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family.

The father-in-law of the fallen soldier said that they were informed of his death during the early hours. "An Army official from Rajasthan called and informed us. He had even come to this very house in our town in January this year. The family is fully dependent on his income” said Nachiappan, father-in-law of the fallen soldier" said Nachiappan.

He added that Pazhani and his daughter had two schoolgoing-kids- a son who was studying in 6th grade and a daughter who was into her 3rd grade. The slain soldier’s wife, is a degree holder and works as a clerk at a college in the Ramanathapuram district.