Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: BJP fields Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore South seat against Kamal Hassan

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (March 14) announced the list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party will be contesting the assembly elections as an NDA partner with the AIADMK.

The party announced that Vanathi Srinivasan will contest from Coimbatore South against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Hassan. Additionally, Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai.

While addressing the press conference BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said, "In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner and we will be contesting in 20 assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state. State president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram. Senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi.”

On the other hand, DMK has joined hands with Congress for the upcoming elections.

In the last assembly elections, back in 2016, the AIADMK had won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats, Congress got only eight seats and BJP drew a blank.

Meanwhile, the elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

