Tamil Nadu BJP leader arrested for derogatory remarks against Periyar, DMK's A Raja

Coimbatore: BJP District President Uttamaramaswamy was arrested on Wednesday in Coimbatore for allegedly making derogatory speech and using abusive language against A Raja and the Dravidian party workers, over the DMK MP's recent controversial remarks against Hindus. At a meeting organised by Hindu Munnani, Uttamaramasamy, allegedly used abusive language and made some remarks against Raja, besides making derogatory comments against social reformer, 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy, police said. Based on the complaints by Periyar activists, police went picked up Uttamaramasamy early on Wednesday and took him to Peelamedu station for an enquiry on the issue.

This resulted in tense moments in the area, as a large number of BJP workers arrived at the spot and squatted on the Avanashi road seeking his immediate release. They also demanded the arrest of Raja.

After enquiry, Utthamaramasamy was arrested. A local court remanded him in 15 days of judicial custody. The BJP workers burnt an effigy of Raja. Police said cases were registered against the BJP man under various IPC sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K Annamalai, the party's Mahila Morcha president and MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan and party Agricultural Wing president G K Nagaraj condemned the arrest and blamed DMK for not taking action against its MP Raja for his alleged derogatory remarks against Hindus.

In a series of tweets, Annamalai wondered why there was no police action for Raja's alleged anti-Hindu remarks while the BJP leader who questioned him had been arrested. The party will not be cowed down by such actions of the ruling DMK, he said.

DMK MP A. Raja in a recent speech had come down heavily against the Hindus. He said that one who is born as a Shudra will always remain so. Raja in the speech had said, "You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain a Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu.