Tamil Nadu Board 10th result 2019: SSLC exam results likely at 09:30 am on Monday on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Board is likely to release the class 10th SSLC results on Monday at 9:30 am. The results once declared will be available on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board - tnresults.nic.in. 

The Tamil Nadu Board is likely to release the class 10th SSLC results on Monday at 9:30 am. The results once declared will be available on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board - tnresults.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) or TN class 10 examination 2019 from 14 March -29 March 2019.
 
Students can also check their Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th result 2019 on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com and examresults.net/tamilnadu. 

How to check the results:

1) Log on to the official website - tnresults.nic.in
2) Look for the tab or link which says TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019
3) Click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019
4) Keep your roll number handy and enter when prompted in the space alotted on the website
5) Save or download the TN 10th Result 2019 for future use 

Live TV

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in TN SSLC exam was 94.5 per cent where girls outscored the boys. The percentage for girls was 96.4 per cent while the pass percentage for boys was 92.5 per cent.

