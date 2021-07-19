Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 results to be declared today, here’s how to check scores

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Board will announce Class 12 results today. The Tamil Nadu Plus Two results are expected to be announced by 11 am by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The DGE also revealed that the students will receive their results, once announced, as an SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Students need to note that they can also check their Class 12 results using their roll number and date of birth at http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in.

How to download Tamil Nadu +2 result:

Step 1. Candidates need to log onto the official website- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link which reads “12th result 2021”

Step 3. Enter personal details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. Download the scoresheet and take a printout for future reference

In case of some issue, the students/parents/guardians can call Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s toll-free helpline 14417 for help. The helpline number will also assist them with career prospects and related doubts.

Earlier, the state government had cancelled class 12 state board examinations in the view of COVID-19 situation in the state. The Tamil Nadu government set up a committee to decide on awarding marks to students.

According to the evaluation criteria formulated by the committee, 50 percent weightage will be given to class 10 board examination scores, while 20 percent weightage will be accorded to Plus One board exam and the remaining 30 percent will be given to class 12 practicals and internal assessment.

