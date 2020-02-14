Tamil Nadu budget 2020: Rs 8876.57 cr allotted to police department

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu presented the state budget today (February 14). This is the last full year budget to be presented before the state Assembly elections to be held in 2021.

The budget, announced by Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister O Panneerselvam, allotted a total of Rs 8876.57 crores to the state police department which includes Rs 431 crores for the construction of buildings.

It was also announced that a world-class new museum would be set up at Keeladi village and Rs 12.21 crores has been sanctioned for the same.